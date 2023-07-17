GREENWOOD, Ind, — Monday marks one year since the Greenwood Park Mall mass shooting that left three dead before an armed bystander killed the armed suspect.

The victims were 56-year-old Pedro Pineda, his wife, 37-year-old Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pineda, and 30-year-old Victor Gomez.

The Greenwood Police Department responded to a shooting call at the mall around 6 p.m. on July 17, 2022. The suspect, identified as 20-year-old Jonathan Douglas Sapirman, entered the food court in the mall, located at 1251 U.S. Hwy 31 North in Greenwood. The suspect opened fire in the food court, killing three people and injuring two more.

The shooter was shot and killed by a man visiting the mall within 15 seconds of the shooting, who was identified as Elisjsha Dickenson. Dickenson was visiting the mall with his girlfriend and opened fire on the suspect from 30 yards away.

Sapirman was the lone shooter who opened fire in the food court of Greenwood Park Mall with a Sig Sauer M400 semi-automatic rifle.

Mall shooting:

Police believe Sapirman walked to the mall at 4:54 p.m. on July 17, 2022, as he does not drive.

When he arrived at the Greenwood Park Mall, police said Sapirman entered through the doors closest to the food court. He immediately made his way to the restroom.

Police do not know what Sapirman was doing while he was in the restroom, but after the shooting, they found a phone that belonged to Sapirman in a toilet. Police believed he put it there before leaving the restroom to begin his shooting spree.

At 5:56 p.m., he went to the food court and shot Gomez outside of the restroom. He then pointed his rifle into the food court where Pedro Pinedo and Rosa Pinedo were eating dinner, shooting both.

Sapirman continued to fire several rounds into the food court, hitting a 22-year-old woman in the leg. Police said a bullet fragment is believed to have ricocheted off a wall, hitting a 12-year-old girl who was running towards the exit.

Fifteen seconds later, Sapirman was shot and killed by Dickenson.

A photo of the Greenwood gunman Johnathan Douglas Sapirman, 20, of Greenwood.

The Investigation into the shooter:

Sapirman had a juvenile record. However, he had no criminal history as an adult. His past incidents with the Greenwood Police Department include minor offenses such as a fight at school and being a juvenile runaway.

Sapirman reportedly quit his job in May 2022, and his brother removed his name from the lease with the shooter. The shooter’s father then cut off financial support, and days before the mass shooting, the shooter received notice he was being evicted.

Police raided the apartment of the suspected gunman hours after the shooting. There, officers found a laptop inside an oven that was at a high temperature. A can of butane was also found in the oven. Neighbors said that between 12 and 3 a.m., there was a raid at the apartment. The raid included SWAT teams, the FBI, and a bomb disposal unit.

The motive of the shooting was not released at the time.

Family members told police they were surprised by Sapirman’s attack and that he’d never shown violent indications to them. Sapirman lived alone and was a graduate of Greenwood High School.

Gun range shooting practice:

Family members told police that Sapirman had been practicing shooting at a local shooting range, Range USA. The ATF contacted the company, which provided records showing he was frequently using their range and purchasing ammunition at the location for the last two years.

In March 2022, police said Sapirman bought two weapons. Police said Sapirman purchased a Sig Sauer model 400M 5.56 caliber rife in Greenwood. The next day, he purchased an M&P 15 5.56 in Greenwood.

Range USA, a gun store and firing range in Greenwood, was served with a subpoena by investigators to seize records related to Sapirman’s visits.

Phone records:

On July 13, the Greenwood Police Department and the City of Greenwood announced the cell phone findings after the phone was sent to the FBI in the wake of the mall shooting.

The FBI reportedly successfully cracked Sapirman’s phone in May 2023 and uncovered 206 videos and 3,458 images. Also found on the phone were notes, call and text logs, and internet searches.

Many of the photos found on Sapirman’s phone were images of Adolf Hitler and Nazi propaganda along with photos of firearms, authorities announced. Some videos showed mass killings that were described as “extremely graphic in nature.”

One video was even security footage from a mall shooting in Burlington, Washington that occurred on Sep. 23, 2016.

Police said an image of a handwritten note, taken on April 9, 2020, was found on the phone as well. Authorities believe it to be a suicide note drafted by Sapirman.

In the note, Sapirman wrote that he was putting his “final thoughts on paper.”

“I’m a sociopath,” he wrote. “I want to hurt people.” Authorities said Sapirman alluded to shooting himself with a shotgun and cited his reasons.

“This was the result of my issues: mental instability, depression, frustration, and sexual isolation,” he wrote.

Police said that due to the note being written two years before the Greenwood Park Mall shooting, investigators “believe that Sapirman’s homicidal and suicidal thoughts had been manifesting for years.”

A note written by Sapirman on June 18, 2022 — roughly a month before the mall shooting — appeared in the draft of a text that authorities said was meant to be sent to his brother.

In the note, Sapirman expressed frustration over his phone being turned off.

“I’m gonna shoot myself,” he wrote. He then went on to search “how to go through with committing suicide,” according to the phone findings. Police said no mentions or plans were found on his phone alluding to his attack on the Greenwood Park Mall.

Police said 24 rounds were fired by Sapirman.