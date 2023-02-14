KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Kokomo are looking a hit-and-run driver who is accused of hitting a 10-year-old girl running to her bus stop.

Around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, police said the girl was running across a parking lot in the 600 block of Southlea Drive when she was hit by a “newer” black Dodge Ram pick-up truck. The driver was described as a male wearing a Carhart jacket. He left in an unknown direction.

The girl was seriously hurt and taken to the hospital. Her condition is not known at this time.

You’re asked to contact the Kokomo Police Department at (765) 456-7017 if you have additional information about this case. You can always report tips anonymously through the Kokomo PD mobile app.