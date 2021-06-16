10-year-old grazed by bullet after shots fired outside south side home

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a 10-year-old boy grazed by a bullet.

Officers were called to the 1100 block of Knox Street for a report of a person shot around 12:25 a.m. Wednesday.

Upon investigation, police found a 10-year-old victim with a graze wound from a bullet. The child was not seriously injured and did not need to go to the hospital.

Officers believe the shots were fired from outside the home.

This follows a recent deadly shooting involving a 15 year-old on Indy’s northeast side

The investigation is ongoing.

