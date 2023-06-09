INDIANAPOLIS — For the third time in one day, a child has been shot in Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called at 10 p.m. to the 4100 block of S. Post Road, near the intersection of Northeastern Avenue, for a person shot.

Upon arrival, IMPD said officers found a child with a gunshot wound. That child, who IMPD is told is 10 years old, was awake and breathing when officers arrived. They have since been taken to a local hospital.

IMPD said that preliminary information shows that the child was shot by accident.

IMPD aggravated assault and Night Watch detectives are responding to the scene.

No other information was immediately provided.