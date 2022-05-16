JOHNSON COUNTY, IND. — A multi-county sex sting operation resulted in the arrest of 11 men, according to Johnson County Sheriff Duane Burgess.

Johnson County worked in partnership with the Franklin Police Department and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives set up fake profiles on sexual websites that depicted 14-year-olds. Police says adults would then chat with the fake underage profiles about sexual acts and fantasies.

The 11 men spanned an area from Indianapolis to Greentown and ranged in age from 19 to 49. All but one were charged with child solicitation, a sex crime.

Jeff Hendricks, 49, Indianapolis: Child solicitation, Resisting law enforcement

Samual N. Kaufman, 20, Bloomington: Child solicitation

Joshua Lynn Sliter, 30, Greentown: Child solicitation, Obscenity/Pornographic Providing Obscene Material to Minors

Derick Osvaldo Sosa, 19, Indianapolis: Child solicitation, Resisting law enforcement

Jason A. Thornton, 40, Indianapolis: Child solicitation, Controlled Substance- Posses methamphetamine, Motor Vehicle Habitual Traffic Violator-Lifetime, Weapon/Instrument of Violence-Felon in Possession of Firearm, Forgery-Counterfeiting and Application Fraud

Francisco Bernardo Amaya Marquez, 25, Indianapolis: Child solicitation

Dylan Cole Muncy, 22, Indianapolis: Obscenity/Pornographic Providing Obscene Material to Minors

Chase Maxwell Reese, 30, McCordsville: Child solicitation, Obscenity/Pornographic Providing Obscene Material to Minors

Nicholas Sorley, 22, Sharpsville: Child solicitation

James W. Thomas II, 35, Greenwood: Child solicitation, Controlled Substance Possession of Marijuana or Hash

Dustin Ussery, 35, Anderson: Child solicitation

Police say it was made clear to the adults that the profile they were speaking with was a 14-year-old throughout the three-day investigation.

“Johnson County law enforcement continues to conduct these types of details because of the link these activities can have to the greater issue of human trafficking,” said Sheriff Burgess in a release.

None of the individuals arrested in this three-day child sex sting were believed to be a part of any human trafficking organization.

Sheriff Burgess says this is Johnson County’s third child sex sting operation that has been conducted in the last two years.