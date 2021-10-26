13-year-old facing murder, burglary charges in connection with deadly Indianapolis home invasion

INDIANAPOLIS — A 13-year-old is charged with murder and burglary in connection with a deadly home invasion from earlier this month.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office said the charges were filed in juvenile court. The case involves the death of Antonia Reiner, who was killed on Sunday, Oct. 10.

Indianapolis Metropolitan police officers were called to the 1200 block of Windsor Street in the Windsor Park neighborhood for a possible home break-in

Neighbors said Reiner was home with her husband and other family members when the killing took place. She was shot inside her own home, investigators said, and died at the hospital.

While IMPD hasn’t confirmed many details of the case, they previously said a juvenile had been arrested.