INDIANAPOLIS — A 13-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle Thursday evening on the near east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD said he is in stable condition.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. at N. Oakland Ave. and E. Washington St., near Washington and Rural St.

Police said after hitting the teen, the driver of the vehicle fled in an unknown direction. A description of the vehicle is not currently available.

An investigation into the hit-and-run is ongoing.

This story will be updated once more information is available.