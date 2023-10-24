INDIANAPOLIS — A suspended Indianapolis metro police officer has filed a plea agreement in his state case where he’s accused of using excessive force during a 2021 arrest and was sentenced to 180 days in Marion County Jail.

Eric Huxley, 41, already pleaded guilty in his federal case in September. However, the plea agreement did not prevent Huxley from facing state charges as the 180-day sentence was handed down during a hearing on Oct. 24 and will run concurrently with Huxley’s federal sentence.

The plea agreement filed stated Huxley pleaded guilty to battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, a Level 6 felony. The official misconduct, also a Level 6 felony, was also dismissed.

Previous reports showed Huxley was charged after he reportedly was recorded kicking a handcuffed man in the face during his arrest.

The probable cause affidavit filed indicated the suspect, Jermaine Vaughn was “talking/yelling to no one in particular” on Sept. 24 on the east side of Monument Circle when an officer placed him in handcuffs for disorderly conduct.

IMPD body-worn camera video of the incident showed Vaughn continued to argue with Bike Officer Matthew Shores when he was forced to the ground and Sergeant Eric Huxley walked up.

“Vaughn is on his backside on the ground, looking up at Ofc. Shores,” court documents read. “With his hands cuffed behind his back. Sgt. Huxley then walks over to Vaughn, lifts his left leg and drives his left foot down into Vaughn’s face. Within seconds, blood is visible in Vaughn’s mouth.”

The kick to the head and body-camera video that recorded the situation led to the eventual charges against Huxley, a 14-year veteran. He was facing termination along with felony charges for battery and official misconduct.

Huxley was also charged federally after a federal grand jury returned an indictment in October 2022. He pleaded guilty to the federal charges in September and was sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison.

FOX59/CB4 reached out to confirm if Huxley is still employed with IMPD. Police explained even after sentencing, IMPD doesn’t have the ability to terminate an officer and the merit board would make the determination.

Huxley remains suspended without pay, pending a recommendation for termination to the civilian police merit board.

