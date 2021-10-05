14-year-old arrested in connection to shooting, attempted carjacking; IMPD says Ben Davis HS shooting suspect supplied the gun

INDIANAPOLIS – IMPD detectives have arrested a 14-year-old in connection to a shooting and attempted carjacking, and police say the suspect in the Ben Davis football game shooting was the one who gave him the gun.

Officers were dispatched to Maureen Terrace Court for a report of a person after 9:30 p.m on September 3. A 16-year-old male was found with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital.

During the investigation, IMPD detectives learned that this incident began as an attempted carjacking which occurred in the 7900 block of W. 10th Street. Investigators say the 14-year-old shot the 16-year-old during the incident.

Officers say they were able to identify the teen suspect and later spotted him at the Ben Davis High School football game on Oct. 1 where shots were fired by another teenager, 18-year-old David Tillman. The 14-year-old was seen running from the area after the shots were fired.

He was stopped and arrested by police who questioned him in connection to the September 3 shooting.

IMPD’s investigation also uncovered Tillman is allegedly responsible for giving the 14-year-old a handgun the night of the September 3 shooting. Police say the exchange was made at a gas station.

Tillman is facing additional felony charges for his role in the September 3 shooting, as well as the shooting at the Ben Davis high school game.