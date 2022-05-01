KOKOMO, Ind. — At approximately 3:38 p.m., April 30, Kokomo PD was dispatched to the 200 block of Rainbow Circle for a report of a person shot.

When police arrived, they found a 17-year-old male with two gunshot wounds. The victim told KPD that his 14-year-old brother shot him and ran away from the scene. The victim was air-lifted to a nearby hospital where he later died.

The suspect was located approximately one mile from the scene. He was detained and transported to the Kinsey Youth Center and booked in for Murder (Level 1 Felony).

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective Austin Bailey at 765-456-7280 or email abailey@cityofkokomo.org.

This case is still under investigation. We will update this article as we gather more information.