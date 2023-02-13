INDIANAPOLIS — Police arrested a 15-year-old female for a reported stabbing on the west side of Indianapolis overnight, according to IMPD records.

Police said the incident happened just before 12:15 a.m. on Welch Drive, near the intersection of W. 34th and Georgetown Road.

An IMPD incident report listed the arrested party as a 15-year-old female. Her preliminary charges were aggravated battery, battery with a deadly weapon, and domestic battery.

According to the report, the 15-year-old suspect is accused of stabbing her boyfriend and his mother.

Officials have not released any information about the victims or their conditions.