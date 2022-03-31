INDIANAPOLIS — A 15-year-old is recovering after IMPD says he was wounded when someone shot at apartments on the west side.

Police say around 12:15 a.m., multiple shots were fired from outside into an apartment in the 7600 block of W. 10th Street near N. Girls School Road.

The apartment had multiple children and at least one adult inside. A 15-year-old was shot in the hand. Police say he was taken to a level one trauma center and was stable at last check.

“They were possibly asleep inside the residence, and it was an unprovoked attack from outside,” said IMPD Capt. Mike Leepper.

“We have a suspect out here at this point in time that, you know, committed this shooting. Carelessly firing into an apartment building.”

IMPD asks if anyone has information related to this shooting, to contact Crime Stoppers (317-262-8477) or Aggravated Assault directly.