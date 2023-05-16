INDIANAPOLIS — A 15-year-old has been injured in a shooting on the city’s far east side on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 10000 block of John Marshall Drive North, near 38th and Mitthoefer Road, before 4 p.m. on Tuesday on report of a person shot.

Police arrived on scene and found the 15-year-old victim with a gunshot wound.

Police said the juvenile was awake and breathing and transported to an area hospital.

At this time, no further information has been released as the investigation remains active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.