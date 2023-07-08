INDIANAPOLIS — A 16-year-old is in stable condition at an Indianapolis hospital after being shot overnight in an unknown area of the city.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were called just before midnight on Friday night to 1701 Senate Blvd. on the city’s near north side after a person walked into Methodist Hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to an IMPD incident report, officers arrived at Methodist Hospital early Saturday morning and made contact with the victim, identified by officers as a 16-year-old male.

IMPD aggravated assault detectives began investigating the shooting, but were unable to locate a crime scene where the actual shooting occurred. IMPD’s incident report lists the weapon used as a handgun and identifies two 18-year-olds as being involved in the incident.

On Saturday afternoon, IMPD confirmed that the 16-year-old victim is currently listed in stable condition at Methodist.

No arrests have been made in the shooting as of 5 p.m. Thursday and no other information was immediately provided by IMPD. Aggravated Assault detectives are actively investigating.