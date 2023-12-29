SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — A 16-year-old male is being treated at an Indianapolis hospital after being shot multiple times last weekend in Shelbyville as police continue searching for a suspect.

Officers with the Shelbyville Police Department were called on Saturday, Dec. 23, to the 100 block of E. Polk Street for a shooting.

Upon arrival, SPD said officers found a 16-year-old male suffering from “multiple” gunshot wounds.

SPD said the juvenile was then taken to an Indianapolis hospital with “life-threatening injuries” and that the victim was last listed in stable condition.

SPD Lt. Michael Turner said in a news release Friday that the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

“We are currently searching for the suspect(s) involved in this shooting,” Lt. Turner said. “We are asking for any help the public may be able to give including any camera footage in the 100 blk of East Polk Street. At this time, we do not believe the public is in any immediate danger.”

Anyone with information on the shooting is being asked to call SPD’s Investigations Division at (317) 392-5118. All info should be directed to Det. Mark Newman, the department said.

No other information was immediately provided by Shelbyville police. FOX59/CBS4 is working to gather more information regarding the shooting.