INDIANAPOLIS — The names of the five people who died during a series of shootings in Indianapolis over the weekend have been released by the coroner’s office.

Just after midnight Saturday, police were called to a neighborhood near E. 21st and Ruckle streets to find a man and woman dead. Those victims have been identified as 24-year-old Olivia Brown and 27-year-old Darian Wiley.

A little over two hours later, police were called to the Autumn Trails apartments on Red Mill Drive and found two more people shot. That double homicide claimed the lives of 17-year-old Jhavon Fisher and 18-year-old Nicholas Powell.

“I’m sad,” Rev. Malachi Walker said. “It’s really getting sickening.”

Last week, the day before Fisher’s death, Reverend Walker joined Indianapolis police and Mayor Joe Hogsett to promote the annual Young Men Inc. youth summer camp. The theme of this year’s camp will be making better choices.

Walker said the theme is important, as Fisher’s death marks the 12th juvenile homicide victim in the city so far this year. Youth homicides have been on the rise in recent years, peaking with 19 deaths for the whole year in 2022.

“Let’s make good decisions and choices,” said Walker. “When you say no, mean no. Don’t let anyone make you do something you know is wrong, because when you make bad choices, it can life or death. Let’s choose life.”

In addition to the pair of double homicides, just before the end of the day on Saturday police say 20-year-old David Kenner was found shot inside a car at Virginia and Woodlawn avenues in Fountain Square.

Police believe the shooting took place at a different location near E. Raymond and Shelby streets.

No arrests have been made in any of the five deaths.

Anyone with information about the Ruckle incident is being asked to contact IMPD Det. Colten Smith at (317) 327-3475 or email him at Colten.Smith@indy.gov

Anyone with information about the Woodlawn and Virginia incident is asked to contact IMPD Det. Douglas Morning at (317) 327-3475 or email him at Douglas.Morning@indy.gov

Anyone with information about the Redmill incident is asked to contact IMPD Det. Michael Wright at (317) 327-3475 or email him at Michael.Wright@indy.gov.