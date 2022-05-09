INDIANAPOLIS — A 17-year-old male is in critical condition after he was approached by an armed suspect and shot shortly after using an ATM on Sunday.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 4200 block of Lesley Avenue at around 8 p.m. Sunday on reports of a person shot. The teenager was originally said to be in stable condition and was transported to a hospital. Police said his injuries took a turn for the worse, however, and he is now listed as being in critical condition.

Detectives now believe the shooting to have occurred in the area of 38th and Shadeland. Investigators said the 17-year-old had just finished using an ATM when he walked back to his vehicle and was approached by an armed assailant.

“We don’t know specifically if there was evidence that a robbery was actually taking place,” said IMPD Lt. Shane Foley. “But we do know he just left an ATM, was in a vehicle in close proximity and was approached by the individual who was armed with a handgun.”

Police said investigators are speaking with witnesses and will be looking into surveillance footage and forensic evidence collected from the scene.

“By all accounts this seems to be an individual who is just going about his business, going about his day,” Foley said of the victim.

Police hope anyone who saw anything in the area of 38th and Shadeland on Sunday evening comes forward and assists in bringing justice to the 17-year-old and his family. Police stressed the importance of community and witness support in solving crimes.

“You know, it’s frustrating at times because I remember being 17 and if I was in a situation like that, I don’t know what my life would be like,” Foley said. “It’s heartbreaking for us to see a 17-year-old in that situation who is just going about his day doing everything he can.”

Anyone who has information about the shooting can contact IMPD or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.