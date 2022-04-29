INDIANAPOLIS — Eighteen individuals from central and southern Indiana have been indicted by a federal grand jury on drug trafficking and money laundering charges.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Indiana, 15 of the defendants were taken into federal custody in Indianapolis, Columbus, Seymour, Terre Haute and Detriot, Michigan on Thursday. Three defendants remain at large.

Authorities stated that to date approximately 82 pounds of methamphetamine, 1750 fentanyl pills, 35 grams of fentanyl, one kilogram of cocaine, four pounds of marijuana and a large quantity of suspected THC gummies have been seized as part of the investigation.

In addition to the drug seizures, authorities have seized approximately $9,000 in U.S. currency as well as nine firearms.

Defendant Charge(s) Edeer Avila, 38, Mexico *NOT in custody Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine & Launder Monetary Instruments Martin Felix-Garcia, 33, Phoenix, AZ *NOT in custody Conspiracy to Launder Monetary Instruments Isaias Gonzalez-Torres, 30, Indianapolis Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine & Launder Monetary Instruments Erlin Lucero-Asencio, 29, Indianapolis Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine & Launder Monetary Instruments Abel Ayala-Garcia, 31, Columbus, IN Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine & Launder Monetary Instruments Luis Daniel Hernandez, 24, Indianapolis Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine & Launder Monetary Instruments Andrew Calix-Maldonado, 27, Indianapolis Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine & Launder Monetary Instruments Julio Vicente-Guox, 33, Indianapolis Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine Eduardo Rodriguez, 25, Indianapolis Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine & Launder Monetary Instruments Kenia Acosta, 38, Indianapolis Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine Jeami Waleska Sevilla-Luna, 27, Indianapolis Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine Victor Vazquez-Hernandez, 41, Seymour Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine Allison Perdue, 24, Seymour Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine John Whiffing, 47, Terre Haute Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine Abner Rodas-Abelardez, 36, Indianapolis *NOT in custody Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine Claudio Garcia-Morales, 35, Columbus, IN Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine Eulailo Murillo-Resura, 31, Indianapolis Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine Jendry Medina, 20, Indianapolis Conspiracy to Launder Monetary Instruments

The U.S. Attorney states that if convicted on the conspiracy with intent to distribute charges, each faces between 10 years to life imprisonment with a $10,000,000 fine. If convicted of money laundering, each faces up to 20 years in prison and a $500,000 fine.

In addition to federal charges, five defendants face state charges stemming from Jackson County while another faces charges from Bartholomew County.

The following five Individuals face state prosecution in Jackson County:

Defendant Charge(s) Emilio Landa-Laganes Dealing methamphetamine F2 Mariah Crowe Dealing methamphetamine F2 Daniel Parrish Dealing methamphetamine F2 Samantha Farris Dealing methamphetamine F2 Zachariah Farris Dealing methamphetamine F2

The following individual faces state prosecution in Bartholomew County:

Defendant Charge(s) Antonio Cuautle-Cuenca Dealing methamphetamine F2

The prosecution is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces investigation and was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Seymour Police Department in conjunction with several other federal and local agencies.