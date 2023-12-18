BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — An 18-year-old is under arrest after three people were shot and injured in Bloomington on Saturday.

Noah Tilford, 18, has been arrested in connection to the shooting and is facing a preliminary charge of conspiracy to commit murder.

According to a report by the Bloomington Police Department, officers were called to an apartment complex in the 2300 block of S. Rockport Road at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Saturday. Police discovered three victims who were injured by the shooting.

According to police, a 35-year-old woman was shot once in the upper leg while a 16-year-old girl was shot twice in both legs. A 15-year-old boy was also shot in the foot.

Police did not clarify if the shooting occurred inside or outside the apartment. A vehicle was reportedly towed from the scene.

This story will be updated once more information has been gathered.