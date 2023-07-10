NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — An 18-year-old is dead after being shot in the back while sitting in a vehicle that was parked in a residential driveway, police said.

According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department, the shooting occurred in the 21000 block of Overdorf Road — located between Noblesville and Cicero — on July 2 at 1:30 p.m.

The sheriff’s department said the victim, identified as Christopher Stumpf, was transported to Riverview Health but succumbed to his injury.

According to the sheriff’s department, Stumpf was seated in the front passenger seat of a vehicle that was parked in a residential driveway at the time of the shooting. Stumpf was shot once in the back.

All persons of interest have been contacted in relation to the shooting, the sheriff’s department announced. No arrests have been reported at this time.