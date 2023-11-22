NEW PALESTINE, Ind. — A 20-year-old Greenfield man was arrested on felony charges Wednesday in connection to an accidental shooting that killed an 18-year-old in New Palestine.

According to the New Palestine Police Department, officers were called Wednesday afternoon to the 4200 block of South Eclipse Way for reports of a person shot.

Upon arrival, NPPD said officers found an 18-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the chest. EMS crews rendered first aid to the victim, but the teen was later pronounced deceased after being taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital.

During the investigation, NPPD officers arrested 20-year-old Greenfield man Erick N. Wilkinson for the accidental shooting.

Booking photo for Erick Wilkinson (via Hancock County)

Wilkinson, NPPD said, was taken into custody and charged with involuntary manslaughter and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, which are both level 5 felonies. The suspect is being held at the Hancock County Jail and the county prosecutor will make final charging decisions.

According to an NPPD Facebook post, the victim’s identity is currently being withheld until his family has been notified. The department concluded a news release by saying that the investigation into the accidental shooting death is ongoing. No other information was released.