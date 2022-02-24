PERU, Ind. — An 18-year-old woman is dead after a shooting in a neighborhood next to Grissom Air Reserve Base.

According to Indiana State Police, the shooting occurred just after 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of 2700 Capehart Avenue, a residential area adjacent to the air reserve base.

Police said the woman was pronounced dead on scene. The state police went on to add that there is no threat to the public. No arrests have been made, at this time, but police are speaking with witnesses.

