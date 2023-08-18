DECATUR COUNTY, Ind. — Two people, including an inmate at the Decatur County Detention Center, were arrested on bribery and trafficking charges after an investigation.

According to a news release from the Decatur County Detention Center, 43-year-old William Shelton and 38-year-old John Yorn were arrested on one count of bribery, a Level 5 felony, and one count of trafficking with an inmate (attempted), a Level 5 felony.

Shelton, an inmate at the center, allegedly spoke with a detention deputy and handed him a note with a first name and phone number on it. Shelton told the deputy to call the number and set up a meeting where the deputy would receive a package to be brought into the center.

Shelton allegedly told the deputy at that time that a payment of $2,000 would be made to the deputy for delivering the package. According to the release, the deputy told his superiors about the conversation and an investigation began.

The release said that officials with the sheriff’s department had “numerous texting and phone conversations with the person identified when the note was passed.” The conversations inside the center with the deputy, Shelton and John Yorn were also monitored.

According to the release, Yorn and Shelton were arrested on Thursday.