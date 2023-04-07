A PNC Bank located at Raceway and U.S. 36 that was robbed on Friday morning. (Photo by Avon police)

AVON, Ind. — Two men are under arrest after being caught fleeing a bank robbery in Avon on Friday morning.

According to the Avon Police Department, the robbery occurred at approximately 10:30 a.m. at the PNC Bank locatd at Raceway and U.S. 36.

Police said officers were informed by witnesses that two men fled the area on foot after the robbery. Witnesses told police the men were wearing all black clothing and heading north.

Officers acted quickly and were able to spot two individuals matching the men’s descriptions.

Police apprehended the suspects without incident on Raceway Road and reported recovering a large amount of cash.

At this time, police have not released the identities of the arrested suspects.