INDIANAPOLIS — Two people are under arrest, with more arrests likely to come, after a brawl broke out at the Community Justice Campus during a paternity suit hearing on Thursday.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, the brawl between family members highlights staffing concerns within the sheriff’s department.

“It’s no secret that the Sheriff’s Office has been and continues to be seriously short-staffed,” said MCSO spokesperson Lt. Tom Koppel.

“Fortunately, we have recently won our lawsuit against the Indiana Law Enforcement Training Board. Thus, in the future, the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy will be providing standardized training for our Deputies. This, coupled with obtaining pay increases, will hopefully address our understaffing.”

Police said the brawl broke out at around 9:41 a.m. in Court 38 on Thursday. The fight was between family members involved in a paternity suit hearing and led to both the uncle and alleged grandmother being arrested.

Booking photo of Chrisean Holloway

The uncle, identified as 23-year-old Chrisean Juante Holloway, was arrested on two preliminary counts of resisting law enforcement, one being a felony charge. The 41-year-old grandmother faces one misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest.

Police said criminal charges have also been requested for at least two more family members.

Video posted online of the brawl shows family members involved in the paternity suit screaming profanities at one another. A woman then charges another woman, striking her in the head and kicking off the brawl.

During the fight, a man who appears to be Holloway can be seen picking up a computer monitor after being kicked. After having an office chair thrown at him, the man hurls the computer monitor toward several individuals, striking at least one.

In the video, no uniformed sheriff’s deputies can be seen in the courtroom during the brawl.

