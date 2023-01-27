INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested two men on drug charges after cocaine and methamphetamine were found during a search at a near east side home.

The drugs were found during an investigation at a home in the 800 block of N. LaSalle Street.

Evidence found at home (IMPD)

IMPD’s Violent Crimes Task Force (VCTF) partnered with a SWAT team to make entrance.

Once inside police located Joseph Scott, 44, and Glenn Taylor, 39.

Investigators then found more than $8,000 in cash, 50 grams of what was believed to be cocaine and meth, items associated with dealing, and a stolen handgun.

Detectives arrested Scott and Taylor on charges related to this incident. The Marion County Prosecutors office will make the final charging decision.