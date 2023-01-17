KOKOMO, Ind. — The Kokomo Police Department has arrested a local man and woman after nearly a dozen suspected overdoses occurred over the holiday weekend which police believe were caused by laced drugs.

On Tuesday the Kokomo police announced the arrests of 38-year-old Dominique Williams and 38-year-old Christina Carls, both of Kokomo. Both face a slew of drug charges including dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony; possession of a legend drug, a Level 6 felony; maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony, along with several other charges and misdemeanors.

Dominique Williams Christina Carls

According to a previous report, Kokomo police responded to nearly a dozen suspected overdoses during a three-day period this holiday weekend including a call to a mobile home on Goode Avenue where two young adults were found dead.

Police couldn’t give an exact number of overdoses without toxicology testing, but believed the number of overdoses to be 11.

According to Kokomo police, investigations into these overdoses led officers to the 3800 block of Alameda Boulevard on Tuesday. Police searched the premises and uncovered 14.1 grams of meth, 49 grams of marijuana, 34 Gabapentin pills, 132 miscellaneous pills and $306 in cash.

Police stated as a result of this search Williams and Carls were arrested.

Toxicology results of the suspected overdose victims are still pending, police said. Previously, police stated their belief that the illegal drugs were laced with something much stronger.

“I believe what has happened here is the drugs that have hit our area are laced with higher concentrations of fentanyl or methamphetamine,” said Howard County Coroner Dr. Steven Seele.

Drug trafficking is an ongoing problem in Kokomo. In 2022, 39 deaths have been confirmed as being caused by drug overdoses.

Police ask anyone who has information regarding these overdoses or knowledge about the sale of illegal drugs contact Kokomo Police Department at (765) 457-1105 or call Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at (317) 262-TIPS.