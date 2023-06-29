HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN. — Two people have been preliminarily charged in the death of Indiana State Police Trooper Aaron Smith that occurred Wednesday evening.

Eddie P. Jones, Jr., 18, from Sikeston, Missouri, who was driving the stolen 2016 Chevrolet Traverse, has been preliminarily charged with murder, a Level 1 felony.

Passenger 19-year-old DeMareon L. Curry from Sikeston, Missouri, is facing an auto theft charge, a Level 5 felony.

The second passenger, a 15-year-old female, who was listed as a missing person from Missouri will be turned over to authorities. She is not being charged in connection with the incident.

The pursuit began with state troopers attempting to pull over the stolen vehicle driven by Jones Jr. Troopers then chased the suspect vehicle to Ronald Reagan Parkway, where Smith was attempting to deploy stop sticks on I-70 to stop the stolen vehicle and terminate the pursuit.

Smith was then struck by the suspect’s vehicle and thrown into the air. The suspect’s vehicle then crashed after hitting the trooper.

The Hendricks County Prosecutor will make the final determination of these preliminary charges and will review the potential for additional criminal charges.