INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested two men in connection to a deadly assault on the near southwest side of Indianapolis.

Vincent McCurtis, 29, and Brandon Jackson, 23, were arrested after police responded to a reported assault on Howard Street in between S. Harding Street and S. Belmont Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

A man was found inside a home with injuries “consistent with trauma.” He was taken to an Indianapolis hospital in critical condition and died from his injuries on Monday.

McCurtis and Jackson were arrested on a count of attempted murder initially. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will likely amend the charges after the victim’s death.

The victim was identified as 56-year-old Bryan Alan Ward on Tuesday morning.

IMPD said it thanks the multiple citizens who provided crucial information that led to detectives making an arrest.