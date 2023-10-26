LOGANSPORT, Ind. — The Logansport Police Department announced two people were arrested in connection to an ongoing child molestation investigation, Thursday.

Detectives said they learned that a juvenile female was reportedly sexually assaulted by 38-year-old Mikel Fort.

Amanda Sayger (left), Mikel Fort (right)

Amanda Sayger, 36, was also identified by police as a co-conspirator in the assaults.

Thursday’s release said detectives with the police department arrested Sayger at her home around 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 25. Police also worked with the Fort Wayne Police Department to arrest Fort later that evening.

Both suspects were taken to the Cass County Jail.

Fort was preliminarily charged with child molest and conspiracy to commit child molest, both Level 1 felonies.

Sayger was arrested for conspiracy to commit child molest, Level 1 felony; promotion of child sex trafficking, Level 3 felony; and neglect of a dependent, Level 6 felony.

Police are asking anyone with additional information about the investigation to contact detectives at (574) 725-2822 or email jrozzi@logansportpolice.com.