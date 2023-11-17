GAS CITY, Ind. — Two people were arrested in Gas City earlier this month after police found drugs and paraphernalia associated with dealing in narcotics.
According to a news release from the Gas City Police Department, 25-year-old Aaliyah Bader and 25-year-old Tre Shawn Brooks were arrested and transported to the Grant County Jail. Bader and Brooks were booked on the following charges:
- Dealing in a narcotic drug, a Level 2 felony
- Possession of a legend drug, a Level 6 felony
- Possession of Marijuana, a misdemeanor drug charge.
On Nov. 14, the department received a “suspicious 911 call” from a home. The release said that the probation department was reportedly contacted and a search warrant of the home was granted.
During a sweep of the home, officers, as well as a K9 named Myla, found the presence of narcotics, according to the release. This included:
- 10.1 grams (78 pills) testing positive for cocaine
- 41 prescription only medication pills
- Paraphernalia associated with dealing in narcotics
- Items associated with marijuana cultivation
- Paraphernalia associated with marijuana cultivation.