INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis are investigating reported robberies at two Chase banks Saturday afternoon.

According to a police report, someone attempted to or successfully robbed the Chase bank at 702 E. 86th Street just after 12:30 p.m.

Less than one hour later, at 1:25 p.m., IMPD got word of another robbery at the Chase bank at 5601 Castle Creek Parkway Drive North in the Castleton area.

The banks are about six miles apart.

Police have not released a suspect description at this point.

This story is developing and will be updated.