LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. — A Wednesday afternoon traffic stop in northern Lawrence County led to the arrest of two Bedford residents on drug-related charges, according to a news release from Indiana State Police.

A trooper from the Indiana State Police initiated a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon in northern Lawrence County. According to the release, 39-year-old Jacob Bunch was driving the vehicle and 41-year-old Amber Eads was a passenger.

During the stop, the trooper determined that Eads was in possession of controlled substances, methamphetamine and cash. After the stop, the trooper along with officers from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office were granted and conducted a search warrant for a home on Indian Creek Road, the release said.

During the search of the home, law enforcement reportedly found three ounces of methamphetamine, additional controlled substances, marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, a handgun, a shotgun, paraphernalia and items associated with drug dealing.

The release said that Bunch and Eads were both arrested and transported to the Lawrence County Jail. Bunch was charged with the following counts:

Dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony;

Possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony;

Dealing a controlled substance, a Level 3 felony;

Possession of a controlled substance, a Level 6 felony;

Possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony;

Other related misdemeanors.

According to the release, Eads was charged with the following counts:

Dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony;

Possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony;

Dealing a controlled substance, a Level 3 felony;

Possession of a controlled substance, a Level 6 felony;

Maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony;

Other related misdemeanors.