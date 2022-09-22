The scene of a shooting near an Indy church on Fall Creek Parkway and 29th Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people have been shot and critically injured across from a church on Indy’s near north side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 1:15 p.m. in a parking lot across from Broadway United Methodist Church located near E. 29th Street and Fall Creek Parkway N. Drive.

Police said officers arrived on scene and discovered two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were listed in critical condition.

At this time, police haven’t released any further information as the investigation is still deemed active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting can remain anonymous and contain Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.

This story will be updated once more information has been gathered.