MOORESVILLE, Ind. — Two people were killed in a crash Sunday near Mooresville after a driver fleeing police ran a red light, the Mooresville Police Department announced Monday.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m. Sunday, police tried to pull over an orange Honda Element for a traffic violation in the area of southbound State Road 67 and Woodside Drive.

MPD said the driver initially stopped, but as officers approached the vehicle, the driver made a u-turn on SR 67 and took off northbound at a high rate of speed. Police noted that the driver refused to stop and tried to evade officers as he continued north on SR 67.

(Photo By Tom Kozrowski)

Scene (Photo By Tom Kozrowski)

Scene (Photo By Tom Kozrowski)

The driver entered Hendricks County and ran a red light at the intersection of SR 67 and Enterprise Drive, per MPD. Police said the Honda collided with a Mazda in the intersection, which caused both vehicles to go up in flames.

Officers immediately tried to help both drivers by pulling them out of the vehicles and rendering aid until medics arrived, MPD said. Both were taken to Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis, where they were pronounced dead.

Police have not yet released their identities but said the driver of the Honda was a 41-year-old man, and the driver of the Mazda was a 62-year-old woman.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with videos, pictures or information should call the dispatch center at 317-831-3434.