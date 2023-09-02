INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting on the near northwest side of Indianapolis left two people dead Saturday night.

At approximately 9:13 p.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officers responded to 2950 Cold Spring Rd. on a report of person shot. When police arrived at the scene, they found two adult males with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds at a BP gas station near Marian University.

IMPD reported that both victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Officials believe the incident stemmed from a disturbance between the parties involved in the shooting.

Police indicated that they have everybody of interest related to the incident in custody. IMPD noted that there is no active threat to public safety, though no arrests have officially been made.

IMPD’s night watch is responding to the incident, per a press release sent at 9:35 p.m. Police have indicated that there were witnesses near the gas station when the shooting occurred. Several of the people detained in connection to the incident are witnesses, per IMPD.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.