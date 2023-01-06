MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — Two people were detained in Martinsville Friday after a standoff with police in which a SWAT team was called in, said the Martinsville Police Department.

At about 9 a.m., police were called to a home in the 300 block of East Morgan Street after someone reported that a person at the residence was being held against their will.

MPD said upon arrival, an officer was able to speak with a person in the home via cellphone. That person said they were “not being allowed to leave by another occupant who was in possession of a knife,” police said.

After no one would answer to door, police obtained a search warrant and called in the Morgan County SWAT Team, said MPD. Negotiators were eventually able to talk everyone out of the home without further incident.

Police said they detained two males: one in relation to the incident and the other for an unrelated warrant. Authorities have not released their identities.

MPD is investigating the incident.