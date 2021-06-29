2 found dead from gunshot wounds in car on east side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a deadly shooting after two people were found dead inside of a car on the east side.

Police were originally sent to the 9800 block of Woodsmall Drive for a report of a one-vehicle crash around 11:45 p.m. Monday.

It looked like the car hit a pole. A police officer then saw two people inside that were unresponsive along with a gun in the passenger’s lap.

Both the driver and passenger were declared dead at the scene. The driver is an adult male, but there is no information available yet about the passenger.

Police found shell casings a short distance behind the car and believe the shooting also happened on Woodsmall Drive.

“Witnesses preliminarily told us that the vehicle appeared to be just kind of moving down the road on its own. You know.. struck the curb a couple times then struck a light pole,” said IMPD Nightwatch Commander Kerry Buckner.

It’s unclear if the shots came from inside or outside the car.

IMPD continues to investigate.