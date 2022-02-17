INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD officers are investigating after two people were found shot on the east side Thursday morning.

Police were first dispatched around 5:30 a.m. to a report of a person shot at in the 2100 block of N. Drexel Avenue. One victim was found there, and another was found less than a half mile away in the 1900 block of N. Bosart Avenue.

The conditions of the victims are not known at this time.

IMPD aggravated assault detectives are investigating.

Right now, it is unclear how or if the two crime scenes are connected.

This story is developing and will be updated.