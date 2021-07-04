2 hospitalized after shooting outside Lafayette Square Mall

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were hospitalized Sunday after a shooting outside the Lafayette Square Mall on Indianapolis’ northwest side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police were called to the mall around 4:45 p.m. in response to the shooting.

Meanwhile, someone dropped the two people shot off at St. Vincent Hospital. Police say one is in critical condition while the other is stable.

IMPD says preliminary information leads detectives to believe the two people dropped off at the hospital with gunshot wounds are related to the incident at Lafayette Square Mall.

Officers have detained a suspect in regards to this incident.

Two vehicles can be seen in the parking lot with bullet holes.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.