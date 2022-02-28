INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating a shooting that injured two, including an 11-year-old, on the city’s near east side.

Officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Beville Avenue (near 10th Street and Keystone Avenue) just before 6:30 a.m. after a neighbor heard shots fired and called police.

They found two people who were shot. Police say the victims are a 11-year-old boy and a teenage female. Both are said to be stable. Their injuries are not expected to be life threatening.

Police believe the shots came from outside the residence. The victims were inside.

#BREAKING: an 11 year old and 19 year old were shot here in the 900 block of N Beville Avenue. Both taken to the hospital and stable. No suspect information at this time. Waiting on a police spokesperson to give more details. pic.twitter.com/BAA7Dm1vyN — Eric Pointer (@EricPointerTV) February 28, 2022

#BREAKING: @IMPDnews actively investigating this scene where an 11-year-old boy and 19-year-old girl where shot. There are at least 8 evidence markers. Including on where a bullet hole is in the window. pic.twitter.com/UB4gDWMqAt — Eric Pointer (@EricPointerTV) February 28, 2022

IMPD’s aggravated assault detectives have been requested.

There has been no suspect info released.