INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office has indicted two Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers in relation to the shooting of a man who had been asleep inside a vehicle in his grandma’s driveway last December.

According to the prosecutor’s office, IMPD officers Carl Chandler and Alexander Gregory have been indicted on two counts of aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony; battery with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony; battery resulting in serious bodily injury, a Level 5 felony; criminal recklessness, a Level 5 felony; criminal recklessness, a Level 6 felony and battery resulting in a moderate bodily injury, a Level 6 felony.

IMPD previously released bodycam footage of the Dec. 31, 2022, shooting where 24-year-old Anthony Maclin was awoken in his vehicle by IMPD officers who then fired dozens of shots into the car. Maclin had a gun on his lap but never fired the weapon. IMPD admitted that there was no “clear view of the position of the gun after the man woke up and moved his arm.”

Maclin had been asleep in a rental vehicle in his grandmother’s driveway. The grandmother, not recognizing the vehicle, had called police.

In the bodycam footage, the grandma can be heard recognizing her grandson shortly after the shooting. She apologizes to him.

Maclin responds, after being shot, by telling his grandmother, “I didn’t want to wake you guys up.”

Maclin survived the shooting after having six surgeries. He was in the hospital for 17 days and filed a tort claim against the city of Indianapolis alleging officers used excessive force and caused emotional distress.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office said criminal charges will now move forward in Marion County Superior Court 20 against the two IMPD officers.

“We are thankful to the Maclin family for their patience and grace during this immensely difficult time,” Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears stated.