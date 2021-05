INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were injured overnight Monday after a police pursuit ended in a crash on the east side.

Police say the pursuit actually started in Beech Grove around 2 a.m. The pursuit ended when the car the suspect was driving went off the road and crashed in the 500 block of S. Arlington Avenue on the east side of Indianapolis.

Two men were in the car and were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Police confirm the car was stolen.

Officers continue to investigate.