INDIANAPOLIS — Two people are in critical condition and one person is injured after three separate shootings in the city overnight.

The first incident occurred near the 1200 block of South Girls School Road. Police were called to the area around 3:15 a.m. Saturday on report of a person shot. IMPD says the victim from this incident is currently in critical condition.

The second incident occurred near the 7900 block of East 30th Street. Police were called to the area just after 4 a.m. on report of a person shot. IMPD says the victim from this incident is currently in critical condition.

The third incident occurred near the 50 block of Hamilton Avenue. Police were called to the area around 4:10 a.m. on report of a person shot. The male victim is said to be awake and breathing.

These are ongoing investigations by IMPD. We will update this article as we receive more information from police.