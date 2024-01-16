INDIANAPOLIS — Two Indianapolis women were sentenced to 3 years of probation and ordered to pay over $270,000 in restitution after pleading guilty to conspiracy of wire fraud.

In a Department of Justice release, both Alicia Wilson, 37 and Mindi B. Madison, 53 pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Court documents alleged both Wilson and Madison conspired to embezzle funds from WFYI (Indy’s Public Radio, TV and News Station) into their checking accounts.

Madison began working as an accounting specialist for the media company in January 2018. It was owned and operated by Metropolitan Indianapolis Public Media, Inc., and provided television and radio programming throughout Central Indiana.

Wilson was neither an employee or a vendor of WFYI.

As an accounting specialist, Madison had access to the station’s accounting software and was trusted to present legitimate expenses, claims, invoices, and supporting documentation along with the unsigned WFYI checks to employees who had signature authority for their approval and signature.

DOJ said instead of presenting legitimate claims that arose out of business expenses for signature and payment, Madison abused her position and presented at least 156 fake claims and invoices for payment.

To conceal the theft from WFYI and their banking institutions, Madison and Wilson agreed that Madison would falsify invoices using versions of Wilson’s name and businesses connected to her.

Madison tendered checks to Wilson and they agreed Wilson would deposit the checks into her bank accounts. Wilson then withdrew Madison’s portion in cash and they split the illegal proceeds.

Both Madison and Wilson used WFYI’s stolen funds for their expenditures including but not limited to, rent, restaurants, groceries, fuel, and utilities.

In total, the pair embezzled approximately $270,876 from WFYI before the theft was discovered. Wilson’s participation in the scheme made it virtually impossible for the station to detect the theft.

DOJ released a statement following the sentencing:

“Complex economic crimes such as these devastate the finances and security of businesses and individuals. The defendants’ theft deprived WFYI of hundreds of thousands of dollars intended for public service and educating the community,” said Zachary A. Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “Our office will continue to work with the FBI to identify and prosecute individuals who scheme and steal to satisfy their own greed.”