INDIANAPOLIS – Two men are recovering after they were injured in two separate overnight shootings across the city.

One of the men is in serious, but stable condition, while the other is in stable condition and are currently being treated at area hospitals.

Police say the first shooting happened just after 2:00 a.m. Saturday morning on the city’s east side. Officers were called to a home on East 19th Street.

A man was shot at the location, but then proceeded to drive to a nearby Starbucks parking lot. He later left the vehicle and started walking on Shadeland Avenue to a nearby gas station.

He was finally attended to by medics and was sent to a nearby hospital in serious, but stable condition.

The second shooting of the night happened just after 3:30 a.m. on the city’s southwest side.

Police were called to the Waffle House on Lynhurst Drive regarding a large disturbance between a group of people in the parking lot.

According to IMPD, the disturbance turned into an exchange of gunshots between the group of individuals. A man was hit from the gunfire and was transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

IMPD continues to investigate and asks if you have any information to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.