INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a shooting on the city’s west side that injured multiple people.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called out to the 3500 block of Moller Road — a residential area south of 38th Street — at approximately 11:09 a.m. on report of a possible person shot.

Officers reported arriving on scene and discovering two females suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Both were said to be awake and breathing.

Around the same time, police said officers were called to another location, roughly one mile away, in the 6400 block of Lupine Terrance. At this location, police found a victim with a graze wound.

Police believe these two incidents are related.

The scene of a shooting on Moller Road where at least 2 people were injured on Oct. 9, 2023.

The scene on Lupine Terrace where another victim was found in a Oct. 9, 2023, shooting.

A vehicle with bullet holes was parked outside the driveway of the Moller Road home where police were called. Investigators reportedly said that the shooting may have occurred on High School Road with some of the victims then driving to the Moller Road home.

At this time, no further information has been released as the investigation remains active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.