NEW CASTLE, Ind. — Two inmates enjoyed 2 hours of freedom from an Indiana correctional facility after walking out of their housing Monday.

20-year-old Austin Bolton and 19-year-old Keegan Brooks left New Castle Correctional Facility around 5 p.m., the Indiana Dept. of Corrections said. The pair was found two hours later and taken into custody, according to IDOC.

Bolton, who was sentenced on one count of burglary in July, has an expected release date of May 2024, while Brooks, charged with narcotics possession, is expected to be released in March 2027.

An Indiana prosecutor will now determine whether or not the men will face additional charges.

The two are being held in a “Level 1 housing unit,” IDOC said, which is made up of residences outside of the secure facility. The area is intended to house low-level individuals, a DOC release said.