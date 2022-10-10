LAWRENCE, Ind. — Two juveniles were taken to the hospital in stable condition Monday morning after they were shot in Lawrence, according to Lawrence Police Department.

Police were called to the 4800 block of Hartman Drive at about 9:30 a.m.

Officers arrived to find two male juveniles suffering from gunshot wounds. One was shot in the leg, and the other was shot in the shoulder, LPD said. Both were taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital.

Police said both juveniles stated that they were talking in the 4600 block of Richardt Avenue when someone in a vehicle fired shots at them and took off east from their location.

LPD noted that detectives do not currently have information on that vehicle but are processing the scene and gathering information.

“This is likely a contained targeted event with no danger to the public,” the police department said in a press release.

Anyone with information about this incident call LPD at 317-545-7575 or contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.