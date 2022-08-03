INDIANAPOLIS — Two juveniles were among the victims in a triple stabbing overnight that left a woman seriously injured in Castleton, IMPD says.

According to police, a report of a stabbing came in around 12:22 a.m. from Ivywood Drive, near the intersection of E. 75th Street and Binford Boulevard.

Three people were found with lacerations, including a male juvenile and a female juvenile. Their injuries were minor and not life-threatening.

A woman was also injured, and her wounds are more serious. She was last listed in serious condition.

Police have not indicated what type of weapon was used or if there is a person of interest.